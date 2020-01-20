Home States Kerala

Kerala mosque plays bride’s guardian, hosts Hindu wedding

IF you feel the country has  been reeling under some sort of a tension in recent months, then Kerala has a perfect piece of positive news for you.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

A priest conducts the wedding ceremony of Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok on the Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Mosque premises

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: If you feel the country has been reeling under some sort of a tension in recent months, then Kerala has a perfect piece of positive news for you. Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Committee, Kayamkulam, on Sunday set a communal harmony model with a Hindu boy and girl tying the nuptial note on the premises of a mosque.Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheravally tied the knot as per rituals led by Hindu priests.

READ | 'Example of unity': Pinarayi Vijayan extends wishes after mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala

The Jama’ath committee supported the wedding by donating `2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold to the bride. More than 1,000 guests, from both Hindu and Muslim communities, witnessed the wedding and they were served vegetarian feast.Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Committee secretary Najmudheen Alummoottil said: “Anju had lost her father two years ago. The family couldn’t find the money needed for the wedding and Anju’s mother sought the masjid committee’s help. She gave a letter which I presented before the Jama’ath Committee. We decided to provide all help to the family and host the marriage,” he said.Bindu Ashok, mother of Anju, said the family is thankful to the Jama’ath Committee. She has been living in a rented house with her three children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the wedding, “an example of unity from Kerala.” “Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, mosque authorities and people of Cheravally,” Pinarayi said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu wedding Kerala mosque Kerala Hindu-muslim unity Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp