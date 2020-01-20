Kerala mosque plays bride’s guardian, hosts Hindu wedding

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: If you feel the country has been reeling under some sort of a tension in recent months, then Kerala has a perfect piece of positive news for you. Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Committee, Kayamkulam, on Sunday set a communal harmony model with a Hindu boy and girl tying the nuptial note on the premises of a mosque.Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheravally tied the knot as per rituals led by Hindu priests.

The Jama’ath committee supported the wedding by donating `2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold to the bride. More than 1,000 guests, from both Hindu and Muslim communities, witnessed the wedding and they were served vegetarian feast.Cheravally Muslim Jama’ath Committee secretary Najmudheen Alummoottil said: “Anju had lost her father two years ago. The family couldn’t find the money needed for the wedding and Anju’s mother sought the masjid committee’s help. She gave a letter which I presented before the Jama’ath Committee. We decided to provide all help to the family and host the marriage,” he said.Bindu Ashok, mother of Anju, said the family is thankful to the Jama’ath Committee. She has been living in a rented house with her three children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the wedding, “an example of unity from Kerala.” “Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, mosque authorities and people of Cheravally,” Pinarayi said in a tweet.