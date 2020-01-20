Home States Kerala

Mangaluru cops get flak as Keralites issued notices over Dec 19 violence

Daily wagers, students & all those who visited city on the day asked to appear before police

Published: 20th January 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of police dispersing anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police are facing criticism once again after they registered cases against Kerala-based daily wage workers, traders, employees, students and all those who had visited the city on December 19 and issued notices to appear before them.

Shafiya, a beedi roller from Chathipadappu, Manjeshwar in Kasaragod also received a notice that read “The non-appearance will draw inference that you are intentionally evading to assist the investigation to continue to engage in similar activities. Your absence will lead to further legal procedure. Treat this matter as most urgent”. DYFI Karnataka state president Muneer Katipalla who took her to the station said: “She cannot read English. I took her to the station where she recorded her statement and was let off.” He added that many students who received notices are worried and have stopped visiting the city. 

The notices issued by the Mangaluru police also stated that “during the course of the investigation, a credible source of information was received (sic) showing your involvement as a member of unlawful assembly continuing to commit rioting with organised conspiracy and common intention to disrupt the public order by violating the order promulgated by the competent authority”. The Sections invoked are 143, 147, 148, 188, 353, 332, 324, 427, 307, 120b r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 2(A) (B) of KPDLP Act of 1989 and 174 of the CrPC. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, when asked about the total number of notices sent, stated that the number cannot be specified as the CID is handling the case now.

Muneer Katipalla said that the 55-year-old Shafiya had received the notice with serious allegations made against her. “Many poor people have been issued notices on the basis of their cellphone location. This is Tughlaq-style of functioning under B S Yediyurappa’s BJP government. On December 19, hundreds of students, patients, daily wage workers, fish traders, bank employees, women from Manjeshwar, Kunjathur, Uppala, Hosangady and Kasaragod had visited Mangaluru. The police have issued notice to all those whose mobile locations were found in sensitive areas when the violence broke out,” he said. 

“The police have also invoked harsh Sections against these people and have been insensitive towards the poor. Some sources said that over 650 notices have already been sent and 2,000 more will be sent within days. These notices have been issued only because they are ‘Keralites’. The police commissioner must immediately stop this process,” he warned, saying that if not, protests will be held in an aggressive manner.

650 notices have already been sent and 2,000 more will be sent within days, according to sources

The notice states that “a credible source of information was received showing your involvement as a member of unlawful assembly ... rioting with organised conspiracy”

M’luru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said numbers cannot be specified as the CID is handling the case now

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Police CAA protests Mangaluru Violence CAA violence Mangaluru
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp