Mangaluru cops get flak as Keralites issued notices over Dec 19 violence

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police are facing criticism once again after they registered cases against Kerala-based daily wage workers, traders, employees, students and all those who had visited the city on December 19 and issued notices to appear before them.

Shafiya, a beedi roller from Chathipadappu, Manjeshwar in Kasaragod also received a notice that read “The non-appearance will draw inference that you are intentionally evading to assist the investigation to continue to engage in similar activities. Your absence will lead to further legal procedure. Treat this matter as most urgent”. DYFI Karnataka state president Muneer Katipalla who took her to the station said: “She cannot read English. I took her to the station where she recorded her statement and was let off.” He added that many students who received notices are worried and have stopped visiting the city.

The notices issued by the Mangaluru police also stated that “during the course of the investigation, a credible source of information was received (sic) showing your involvement as a member of unlawful assembly continuing to commit rioting with organised conspiracy and common intention to disrupt the public order by violating the order promulgated by the competent authority”. The Sections invoked are 143, 147, 148, 188, 353, 332, 324, 427, 307, 120b r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 2(A) (B) of KPDLP Act of 1989 and 174 of the CrPC. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, when asked about the total number of notices sent, stated that the number cannot be specified as the CID is handling the case now.

Muneer Katipalla said that the 55-year-old Shafiya had received the notice with serious allegations made against her. “Many poor people have been issued notices on the basis of their cellphone location. This is Tughlaq-style of functioning under B S Yediyurappa’s BJP government. On December 19, hundreds of students, patients, daily wage workers, fish traders, bank employees, women from Manjeshwar, Kunjathur, Uppala, Hosangady and Kasaragod had visited Mangaluru. The police have issued notice to all those whose mobile locations were found in sensitive areas when the violence broke out,” he said.

“The police have also invoked harsh Sections against these people and have been insensitive towards the poor. Some sources said that over 650 notices have already been sent and 2,000 more will be sent within days. These notices have been issued only because they are ‘Keralites’. The police commissioner must immediately stop this process,” he warned, saying that if not, protests will be held in an aggressive manner.

