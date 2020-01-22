Another face-off awaits as Kerala govt stance on CAA included in policy speech of Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for another round of face-off between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor as the cabinet has approved the policy speech prepared by the state government.

The policy speech, which will be delivered in the state assembly by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 29 to mark the beginning of the budget session, will have the state government stance on the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to reports, the state government will detail the circumstances that led to approaching the Supreme Court challenging the CAA among other things in the speech. So it remains to be seen how the Governor will respond to the developments whether he would read the government’s view on this issue in the assembly.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has been aggressively taking on the state government for passing a resolution against the CAA in the assembly and approaching the Supreme Court against the amended act without informing him. He had also turned down the state government reply to his notice seeking an explanation from the government and asked the state to withdraw the plea.