Home States Kerala

Kin’s nod not must, docs can snap life support of brain-dead

“As of now, brain stem death certification is associated with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical practitioners at hospitals can decide on discontinuing ventilator support for brain-dead patients upon certification of the person’s condition by a panel of four doctorsconstituted by the government, according to guidelines issued by the state Health Department on Sunday. 

This is for the first time in the country that a state is coming out with guidelines for brain stem death certification, which looks beyond organ donation. Once the panel constituted by Kerala Network for Organ Sharing — the government’s nodal agency for organ donation—certifies brain stem death, doctors at the hospital where the patient is admitted can decide on discontinuing all treatment, including cardiorespiratory support, without the consent of the patient’s family.

“As of now, brain stem death certification is associated with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. The withdrawal of life support machines is done only on those patients whose families give consent for organ donation. This often puts the doctors in a dilemma as they remain confused about what to do with a patient who is brain dead and his/her relatives refuse organ donation,” said a Health Department official. 
Citing the World Health Organisation’s observation that a brain dead person is dead although his or her cardiopulmonary functioning may be artificially maintained for some time, the officer said allowing the brain-dead to continue on ventilator may lead to potential harms, including mistreatment of the ‘dead’, deprivation of dignity, provision of false hope with resultant distrust, prolongation of the grieving process and others. 

Health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade said there was a need to streamline the procedures for declaration of brain stem death. “Also, proper capacity building among medical practitioners and awareness among the general public on brain steam death and its certification is required. The guidelines intend to accomplish these objectives,” he said. Kerala Network for Organ Sharing state nodal officer Dr Noble Gracious told TNIE that the guidelines will put an end to the practice of undue prolongation of the dying process among brain-dead patients.  

In docs’ hands
● Brain stem death will be certified by a panel to be constituted by Kerala Network for Organ Sharing
● Upon certification, doctors at the hospital, where the patient is admitted, can decide on discontinuing all treatment, without the consent of patient’s family

Tests to confirm brain death before termination

“These guidelines intend to achieve three objectives: through termination of life-saving support of a brain-dead, the ICU resources could be availed by other patients and unnecessary expenses for the brain-dead person’s relatives could be plugged. Besides, it may encourage organ donation,” said Noble.
As per the guidelines, before subjecting a person to brain death evaluation, the clinical evidence of an acute central nervous catastrophe should have to be established. After that, the medical practitioner should alert the near relatives/caregiver regarding the status of the patient in whom brain stem death testing is being considered.

The assessment of brain stem reflexes should have to be done using a series of tests. 
The tests will be carried out by a panel of four doctors, including a doctor empanelled by the government. 
The Apnoea test (most important clinical test performed usually at the end of brain death diagnosis procedure) will have to be performed if all other tests confirm the absence of other brain stem reflexes.
The guidelines propose neurophysical or imaging study to prove the absence of electrical activity or blood flow to provide the brain stem death confirmation report to the family member/caregiver. It will be after these formalities that all treatment support will be discontinued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp