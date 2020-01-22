Home States Kerala

Young entrepreneur raises bribe allegations against Alappuzha municipal chairman

While the entrepreneur alleged that Illickal Kunjumon asked Rs 10 lakh for operating an under water expo, Kunjumon said that the expo was arranged by violating rules.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

People viewing an underwater tunnel expo near Alappuzha beach

People viewing an underwater tunnel expo near Alappuzha beach. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA A young woman entrepreneur came out with allegations of bribery against Alappuzha municipal chairman Illickal Kunjumon, that the chairman asked Rs 10 lakh for operating an under water expo in Alappuzha.

Kochi-based Niel Entertainment owner Archa Unni alleged that Kunjumon asked Rs 10 lakh for organising an underwater tunnel expo in Alappuzha beach.

After they failed to pay the bribe, the municipal council meeting decided to issue a stop memo to the entertainment programme. She was also released an audio of conversation with municipal chairman to substantiate her allegations.

"The company had approached the municipality to organise an expo in the beach, but the municipal authorities delayed the project, however, we approached High Court the and court given permission to conduct the programme. The Port Department had given sanction to set up the programme in last November, but the delays from the part of municipality lost more than one month. We collected all permissions from various departments, but municipality lagged permission so we approached the court. However, the municipal council took a decision to issue stop memo for not given bribe and trying to spread fake news against the expo through the media," she alleged.

However, the chairman said that the expo was arranged by violating rules and hence, the municipal council decided to issue stop memo.

