96% administered polio vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ninety-six per cent of the targeted children in the state were administered polio vaccine, official data has said. As per the Health Department, vaccination was provided to 23,49,858 of the 24,50,477 targeted children in the state. In 2018, the achievement was 96.6 per cent.

“Four districts --- Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur --- registered more than cent per cent achievement rate. Malappuram recorded 88 per cent though it is relatively is lower. It’s followed by Kasaragod (90 per cent),” said a Family Welfare officer. The officer added the figures are likely to change as the vaccination drive will be conducted for two more days in some localities due to varying reasons.



The department had targeted 4,50,415 children in Malappuram and vaccination was provided to 3,95,793. In 2018, the district had achieved 94.7 per cent.There were reports that Malappuram (54 per cent) was the worst performer. The Directorate of Health Services countered it by saying it was based solely on the first day’s data.