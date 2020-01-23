Kerala nurse working in Saudi hospital diagnosed with coronavirus

By Online Desk

A Keralite nurse, working at the Al Hayat National Hospital in Abha, Saudi Arabia, has reportedly contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The nurse, who hails from Ettumanoor in Kottayam, possibly got infected when she was taking care of her Filipino colleague, the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in the hospital, according to reports.

Furthermore, four other nurses from Kerala have been placed under observation, according to a report by Times Now.

Even as many of the personnel are not visiting the hospital fearing infection transmission, some nurses have alleged that the authorities are trying to hide the issue. The issue has been brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy, they added.

China has suspended all public transport, including flights in and out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus as the confirmed cases climbed to 571 mostly from the city with 17 deaths so far.