Home States Kerala

Dams do not cause floods, says union water resource secretary

‘Real challenge that we are facing now is water mgmt and extreme climate conditions’

Published: 24th January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Some sections in the society blame dams for extreme events like August 2019 megaflood in the state, but dams as such do not cause floods, T Rajeshwari, additional secretary, Union Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, has said. 

Speaking at the inaugural session of Kerala Floodcon 2020, a national conference organised by the state water resource department in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, she said dams are infrastructure that need to be maintained properly and operated efficiently in accordance with standard rules to avoid disasters like flood. Around 80 per cent of the dams in the country are more than 25 years old and these may not be meeting the requirements of safe discharging of water, she said. Recognising this, the Government of India launched the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) in 2012 with financial assistance from World Bank. 

“Under this scheme, Kerala has 53 dams that need to be rehabilitated. We should also take note that over the years, there has been a major shift in the monsoon pattern and there is a huge variability in terms of intensity of rainfall and its distribution temporarily and spatially. The challenge of climate change has further aggravated the situation. In Kerala, during the 2018 megaflood, the state witnessed 758 mm rainfall on August 19 against the previous highest on the same day of 288 mm,” she said.  

Further, with the increase in population, there has been a tendency to occupy flood plains which has resulted in damage of more severity. “Therefore, the real challenge that we are now confronted with is water management and extreme climate conditions. The floods in Kerala during 2018 and 2019 point to this fact and we have to adopt resilient measures against these uncertain, extreme and devastating flooding. Similarly, the recurring phenomenon of flood in various parts of the country also stresses the need to follow high safety standards for dams to prevent failure that would cause devastating environmental and property damage and loss of lives,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp