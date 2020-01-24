Home States Kerala

Kerala students in Wuhan worried as the Chinese city gets caught in the eye of Coronavirus

While some have decided to stay back, others took a detour in a desperate attempt to head back to their native towns only to get stranded in various Chinese cities.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

The South Indian Students pursuing medicine at Wuhan University in China. Among them, a majority are Malayalis and two are Tamilians. The girl, who is standing in the right end and the fifth boy, who is standing from the left are still in Wuhan University. Among the remaining, some reached home and some in nearby places to take a connecting flight back home.

The South Indian Students pursuing medicine at Wuhan University in China. Among them, a majority are Malayalis and two are Tamilians. The girl, who is standing in the right end and the fifth boy, who is standing from the left are still in Wuhan University. Among the remaining, some reached home and some in nearby places to take a connecting flight back home.

By Neethu Sethumadhavan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Wuhan's calmness made it a perfect setting for it to become China's educational hub, especially among Indians who wanted to study medicine. But things have taken a turn for the ugly with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has so far killed 26 and infected more than 800 people, with Wuhan being in the eye of it.

Students from Kerala pursuing Medical studies in the city are perplexed and scared. 

While some have decided to stay back, others took a detour in a desperate attempt to head back to their native towns only to get stranded in various Chinese cities.

“Wuhan is my second home, but suddenly it looks strange to us. People are scared to go out. Hospitals are crowded. There are no taxis on the roads while shops remain closed,” said Kollam native Afzal Nujumudeen, a fourth-year MBBS student at Wuhan University, who is stranded in Guangzhou.

Afzal says a majority of foreign students studying in the university hail from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Of the 70 students in my batch, 40 are Malayalis. As the university is closed for winter vacation, most of them have gone home. But a few of us had stayed back,” he said.

The medical students practise at the Zhongnan Hospital near the campus.

“We didn’t take the outbreak seriously. But when nine doctors and four nurses of the hospital got infected, we started worrying. Many of us started searching for tickets to go home,” said Afzal, who is trying to catch a flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata.

Of the total students of Afzal's batch, only 40 were lucky to get back to India, due to cancellation of flights and other transport services from Wuhan.

The students got the circular that the bus, subway, ferry and long-distance trains will not operate services from 10 am on Wednesday. Afzal left Wuhan for Guangzhou by train at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

“As I had reached from Wuhan, nobody was ready to provide me food or accommodation. Finally, a hotel agent offered me a bed in his room,” said Afzal.

“One of my batchmates, a Keralite, is still in the hostel. He and others are staying there in fear. They are unable to come off as transport systems are halted. Two Malayali girls whom I know are also staying back,” said Afzal.

Students in the neighbouring sub-provincial city of Ningbo are also worried. 

“Many Malayalis are pursuing their studies here. Though only a few cases are reported here, we plan to leave for India,” said Aneena Nargees, a fifth-year student at Ningbo.

“Authorities say things are under control, but due to fear of being ostracised, we're planning to leave for India," said the Malappuram native.

Some others like Ashna Murali escaped to home just in time, but the fourth-year MBBS student does not know how to react as she is worried about her friends' plight back in Wuhan.

"Medical students are the most vulnerable, but it looks like the vacation saved us from the grip of the deadly virus. But a friend of mine suffering from an infection back there hasn’t been able to consult a doctor as there is a circular to avoid public spaces. We're supporting in all ways we can," added Ashna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus spread Wuhan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp