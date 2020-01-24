Kerala students in Wuhan worried as the Chinese city gets caught in the eye of Coronavirus

Neethu Sethumadhavan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wuhan's calmness made it a perfect setting for it to become China's educational hub, especially among Indians who wanted to study medicine. But things have taken a turn for the ugly with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has so far killed 26 and infected more than 800 people, with Wuhan being in the eye of it.

Students from Kerala pursuing Medical studies in the city are perplexed and scared.

While some have decided to stay back, others took a detour in a desperate attempt to head back to their native towns only to get stranded in various Chinese cities.

“Wuhan is my second home, but suddenly it looks strange to us. People are scared to go out. Hospitals are crowded. There are no taxis on the roads while shops remain closed,” said Kollam native Afzal Nujumudeen, a fourth-year MBBS student at Wuhan University, who is stranded in Guangzhou.

Afzal says a majority of foreign students studying in the university hail from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Of the 70 students in my batch, 40 are Malayalis. As the university is closed for winter vacation, most of them have gone home. But a few of us had stayed back,” he said.

The medical students practise at the Zhongnan Hospital near the campus.

“We didn’t take the outbreak seriously. But when nine doctors and four nurses of the hospital got infected, we started worrying. Many of us started searching for tickets to go home,” said Afzal, who is trying to catch a flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata.

Of the total students of Afzal's batch, only 40 were lucky to get back to India, due to cancellation of flights and other transport services from Wuhan.

The students got the circular that the bus, subway, ferry and long-distance trains will not operate services from 10 am on Wednesday. Afzal left Wuhan for Guangzhou by train at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

“As I had reached from Wuhan, nobody was ready to provide me food or accommodation. Finally, a hotel agent offered me a bed in his room,” said Afzal.

“One of my batchmates, a Keralite, is still in the hostel. He and others are staying there in fear. They are unable to come off as transport systems are halted. Two Malayali girls whom I know are also staying back,” said Afzal.

Students in the neighbouring sub-provincial city of Ningbo are also worried.

“Many Malayalis are pursuing their studies here. Though only a few cases are reported here, we plan to leave for India,” said Aneena Nargees, a fifth-year student at Ningbo.

“Authorities say things are under control, but due to fear of being ostracised, we're planning to leave for India," said the Malappuram native.

Some others like Ashna Murali escaped to home just in time, but the fourth-year MBBS student does not know how to react as she is worried about her friends' plight back in Wuhan.

"Medical students are the most vulnerable, but it looks like the vacation saved us from the grip of the deadly virus. But a friend of mine suffering from an infection back there hasn’t been able to consult a doctor as there is a circular to avoid public spaces. We're supporting in all ways we can," added Ashna.