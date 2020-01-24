LP school teacher suspended for caning seven-year-old boy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A teacher at an aided school in Kuruppanthara near here has been placed under suspension for brutally caning a seven-year-old boy. According to the Education Department authorities, Minimol Jose of St Xavier’s LP School, Mannarappara, near Kuruppanthara was suspended pending an inquiry by the school management on Thursday for caning a Class II student allegedly for not being able to read Malayalam textbook properly.

As per reports available, the child was caned on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the child’s mother found beat marks on her ward’s lower limbs. Based on the response from the child, the mother approached Childline authorities and later filed a complaint with the police. Police have booked a case against the teacher under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC 324.

According to police, the accused allegedly caned the kid on Wednesday afternoon after taking him to the staff room. Though the school authorities tendered an unconditional apology and reportedly requested her not to proceed with the complaint, the mother refused and lodged a police complaint. However, things took a different turn when the Democratic Youth Federation of India activists staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday, demanding the teacher’s arrest.

Kaduthuruthy District Education Officer (DEO) Saudamini, who visited the school on Thursday, held talks with the school authorities, PTA members and the protesters. Later, the official also visited the victim’s residence and collected his statement. Upon confirming the accused teacher’s involvement in incident, a recommendation to place the teacher under suspension was sent to school management. Besides the police, the Child Rights Commission also launched a probe into the complaint.

Child rights commission to visit school

T’Puram: Initiating suo motu proceedings in the caning incident at St.Xavier’s LP school in Kuruppanthara, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman P Suresh along with members Sr Biji Jose and M P Antony will visit the school and house of the student on Friday at 10 am. Pranav Raj, a student of Class II was allegedly caned by school teacher Mini Jose for not properly reading from a Malayalam text. The commission directed the district education officer, Mini Jose, headmistress, representatives of PTA, district child welfare officer to present the evidence.