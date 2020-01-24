Home States Kerala

Teacher suspended for caning Class 2 boy in Kerala for not reading Malayalam properly

The Kaduthuruthy District Education Officer Saudamini, who visited the school on Thursday morning, held discussions with the school authorities, PTA members and the protesters.

Published: 24th January 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension for the DSP and the SI who allegedly delayed the investigation process.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A teacher at an aided school in Kuruppanthara near here has been placed under suspension for brutally caning a seven-year-old boy. According to the Education Department authorities, Minimol Jose of St Xavier's LP School, Mannarappara, was suspended pending an enquiry on Thursday for caning a Class Two student on Wednesday allegedly for not being able to read the Malayalam textbook properly.

The incident came to light when the boy's mother found marks on his lower limbs. The mother approached Childline authorities and later filed a complaint with the police. The Kaduthuruthy police have booked a case against the teacher under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC 324.

According to the police, the accused allegedly caned the kid on Wednesday afternoon after taking him to the staff room. The school authorities tendered an unconditional apology and reportedly requested the mother to not proceed with the complaint. 

ALSO READ: Angry over incomplete homework, MP teacher thrashes 29 female students

Angered at the incident, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday, demanding the teacher's arrest.

The Kaduthuruthy District Education Officer (DEO) Saudamini, who visited the school on Thursday morning, held discussions with the school authorities, PTA members and the protesters. Later, the official also visited the victim's residence and collected his statement. Upon confirming the accused teacher's involvement in the incident, a recommendation to place the teacher under suspension was sent to the school management.

Besides the police, the Child Rights Commission has also launched a probe into the complaint.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala teacher suspended Kottayam corporal punishment case Malayalam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp