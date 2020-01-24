Teacher suspended for caning Class 2 boy in Kerala for not reading Malayalam properly

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A teacher at an aided school in Kuruppanthara near here has been placed under suspension for brutally caning a seven-year-old boy. According to the Education Department authorities, Minimol Jose of St Xavier's LP School, Mannarappara, was suspended pending an enquiry on Thursday for caning a Class Two student on Wednesday allegedly for not being able to read the Malayalam textbook properly.

The incident came to light when the boy's mother found marks on his lower limbs. The mother approached Childline authorities and later filed a complaint with the police. The Kaduthuruthy police have booked a case against the teacher under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC 324.

According to the police, the accused allegedly caned the kid on Wednesday afternoon after taking him to the staff room. The school authorities tendered an unconditional apology and reportedly requested the mother to not proceed with the complaint.

Angered at the incident, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday, demanding the teacher's arrest.

The Kaduthuruthy District Education Officer (DEO) Saudamini, who visited the school on Thursday morning, held discussions with the school authorities, PTA members and the protesters. Later, the official also visited the victim's residence and collected his statement. Upon confirming the accused teacher's involvement in the incident, a recommendation to place the teacher under suspension was sent to the school management.

Besides the police, the Child Rights Commission has also launched a probe into the complaint.