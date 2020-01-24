Home States Kerala

Two under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection in Kerala

The minister, however, said there was no need for panic as the government had taken necessary steps to address the situation.

doctors

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja said there were two people under observation for suspected infection of Coronavirus.

One is at Kochi and the other person is at Thiruvananthapuram.

To arrest the spread of the virus, Kerala government has issued guidelines as per World Health Organisation's standards.

Further, the government has also directed for setting up isolation wards in all medical colleges and district hospitals in the state.

The serum of suspected cases would be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Indian Consul in Saudi Arabia said that Vidhya Divakaran, a staff nurse from Ettumanoor who was infected with Coronavirus, is recovering.

In a letter to Kodikunnil Suresh MP and Norka, the consul of Jeddah, M Aleem, said he had spoken to the health authorities in the Asser region for the proper medical treatment and care of Vidhya.

"She has been shifted to Aseer National Hospital and is being provided best medical treatment and care. She is recovering well. It is expected that she may get discharged in next two days," said Aleem.

There are 100 Indian nurses including seven Malayali nurses working in Al Hayat Hospital at Khamis Mushait in the Aseer region.

Of them, only Vidhya was tested positive for the disease.

Earlier, a Saudi health ministry affiliate had denied anyone testing positive for the disease that claimed many lives in China.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in China said the Chinese authorities have assured food for Indians stuck in Wuhan.

"At present, it is reported that supermarkets particularly that are government-run and e-commerce services continue to remain operational in Wuhan," said a statement from the embassy.

It has opened two hotlines to get in touch with the mission ( +8618612083629 and +8618612083617)

