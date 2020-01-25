Nepal resort tragedy: Madhav's world came crashing in a matter of seconds

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Madhav had been behaving normally till he heard the ambulance siren coming closer to his newly constructed house at Mokavur in Kozhikode on Friday. The seven-year-old boy, the lone survivor of the gas leak tragedy in a Nepal resort, watched the freezer coffins of his parents and two-year-old brother Vaishnav wrapped in white clothes being brought out of the ambulance.

His eyes got stuck at his younger brother, whose face was a little uncovered, and Madhav could not control his emotion and burst into tears. He tightly held on to his uncle and kept on mumbling “amma”. The scene broke the willpower of hundreds of people who had gathered at the house. They also broke down when they saw Madhav calling his mother and there were tears in all eyes.

“Madhav is a very young child and hence he is yet to understand what has happened with him,” said Radhakrishnan K, a neighbour at Mokavur.

Though he had cried when his teachers informed him about the tragedy, he was later seen playing around with his first cousins.

It was hard to see the little child standing close to the coffins of his parents who would not be there to pamper him or hear him anymore, he added.