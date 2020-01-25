Parotta and chicken meant for crew of Nivin Pauly film stolen from shooting location

Home States Kerala

The events that unfolded on Friday at Malur could well have been mistaken for a sequence from a comic action film.

There was comedy, action, chasing, stunts and even the entry of police at the end of the drama. And it all happened on a 'set'.

The incident being mentioned saw a four-member gang leave with the parotta and chicken brought for around 80 persons at Malur near Mattannur the shooting location of Padavettu which has Nivin playing the lead role along with Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan. 

Police later registered case against four persons, K Jayesh, P Prajeesh, M Adarsh and P Vijil, all of whom hail from Kanhileri, for manhandling the film crew. 

According to the Malur Police, the gang had taken away the food in a big container in a car. When the film crew came to know about this, they chased the gang in another car. As they reached Karetta, they found the gang, who were preparing to eat the food inside a desolate compound. 

When the film crew approached the group and questioned their act, the gang manhandled them. Amal of Kuthuparamba, who was injured in the assault, was later admitted to Kuthuparamba Government hospital.

Though the Malur police reached the spot after hearing about the incident, they found that the gang had fled the scene by then.

The shoot of the film, helmed by newcomer Liju Krishna, has been going on in Malur for around one month. The local residents, who have been cooperating with the shoot since the beginning, were furious and felt the events dented the image of the people of the region.   

What motivated the gang to commit the crime remains a mystery.

Ishq director, Anuraj Manohar, had this to say on Facebook, "It is a shame to the state. Need to find the thieves. If the issue is hunger, then they need to be forgiven, a resolution should be made. If not, then considering the hunger of the crew members who work day and night, deserving punishment should be given. Hoping this catches the attention of locals and public organisations."

Actor Sunny Wayne debuts as a producer with the movie.

