TN Seema’s husband appointed C-DIT director

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of G Jayaraj as the director of C-DIT by the state government has kicked up another nepotism controversy. Jayaraj is the husband of Haritha Keralam Mission director and former Rajya Sabha MP T N Seema.

The controversy was triggered after employees of C-DIT opposed the move to appoint him, saying he did not have the basic eligibility to become a director. Jayaraj was working as a registrar of C-DIT. According to employees, Jayaraj had changed the minimum qualification for becoming a director when he was the registrar. He had changed the qualification based on his eligibility, they said. They alleged the government overlooked the rules in appointing Jayaraj.

Jayaraj was unavailable for comment. He took charge as the director on Friday.