Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Khan stresses on pluralism and diversity on Republic Day 

Khan's words assume significance in the context of a raging debate on Constitutional principles in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted recently by Parliament. 

Published: 26th January 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Republic Day celebrations at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of Republic Day, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has reminded citizens of their duty to respect and strictly follow the Constitution and has stressed the need to respect dissent, pluralism and diversity. 

"It is through such loyalty (to the Constitution) that we build a stronger and more progressive India where pluralism is extolled, where dissent is acknowledged and respected, where conflicts give way to understanding and mere tolerance matures into heartfelt acceptance," the Governor said in his Republic Day address at the Central stadium here on Sunday. 

Khan's words assume significance in the context of a raging debate on Constitutional principles in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted recently by Parliament. 

The Governor also mentioned in his address that diversity can be a source of strength and that all people should not be confined to a single interpretation of reality, as was the belief in ancient India. "It is in this acceptance of diversity that India has always sheltered the persecuted people of the world," Khan said.  

The Governor also mentioned about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India, the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF goverment and the achievements of the state in various sectors. 

Governor leads R-Day celebrations

Earlier, leading the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the state, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hoisted the national flag and took the salute at a parade held at the Central Stadium here.

After hoisting the tricolour at 8.30 am, the Governor inspected the Republic Day parade and received the salute of the Armed Forces, police, paramilitary forces, mounted police, NCC and Scouts. School children recited patriotic songs on the occasion. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials were also present.  

The parade was led by parade commander Squadron Leader Bikram Singh of the Southern Air Command of Air Force. Major Rishav Jamwal of Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army, was the second in command. 

The contingents participating in the parade included Armed Units, Un-armed units and Mounted Police of Thiruvananthapuram city. The bands in attendance were of Indian Army, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Special Armed Police and two battalions of Kerala Armed Police. 

The tricolour was also hoisted in district centres, block panchayat and gram panchayats, the tricolour hoisted after 8.30 am. The national flag was also hoisted atop government buildings, schools, colleges and health centres. The use of national flag made of plastic has been banned in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan republic day
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp