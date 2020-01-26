Kerala Governor Arif Khan stresses on pluralism and diversity on Republic Day 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of Republic Day, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has reminded citizens of their duty to respect and strictly follow the Constitution and has stressed the need to respect dissent, pluralism and diversity.

"It is through such loyalty (to the Constitution) that we build a stronger and more progressive India where pluralism is extolled, where dissent is acknowledged and respected, where conflicts give way to understanding and mere tolerance matures into heartfelt acceptance," the Governor said in his Republic Day address at the Central stadium here on Sunday.

Khan's words assume significance in the context of a raging debate on Constitutional principles in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted recently by Parliament.

The Governor also mentioned in his address that diversity can be a source of strength and that all people should not be confined to a single interpretation of reality, as was the belief in ancient India. "It is in this acceptance of diversity that India has always sheltered the persecuted people of the world," Khan said.

The Governor also mentioned about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India, the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF goverment and the achievements of the state in various sectors.

Governor leads R-Day celebrations

Earlier, leading the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the state, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hoisted the national flag and took the salute at a parade held at the Central Stadium here.

After hoisting the tricolour at 8.30 am, the Governor inspected the Republic Day parade and received the salute of the Armed Forces, police, paramilitary forces, mounted police, NCC and Scouts. School children recited patriotic songs on the occasion. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials were also present.

The parade was led by parade commander Squadron Leader Bikram Singh of the Southern Air Command of Air Force. Major Rishav Jamwal of Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army, was the second in command.

The contingents participating in the parade included Armed Units, Un-armed units and Mounted Police of Thiruvananthapuram city. The bands in attendance were of Indian Army, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Special Armed Police and two battalions of Kerala Armed Police.

The tricolour was also hoisted in district centres, block panchayat and gram panchayats, the tricolour hoisted after 8.30 am. The national flag was also hoisted atop government buildings, schools, colleges and health centres. The use of national flag made of plastic has been banned in the state.