Coronavirus: Situation serious, but not alarming, says Shailaja

The health minister promises that the department has already taken enough precautions in the state and are ready to deal with any type of emergency

KANNUR: The people in the state need not be unnecessarily worried about the coronavirus scare, Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, she said the situation is serious, but not that alarming and precautions should be taken. “The health department has already taken enough precautions and are ready to deal with any type of emergency. Nobody should be worried,” she said.  

In Kannur, 18 persons are under observation. They are being observed in their homes. Of them, four persons are from a single family. These people are being observed as part of the  precautionary measures. The observation period is 28 days.

People who come from China and other countries where the disease has been reported should inform the health department about their arrival. Those who had visited these countries in the recent past also should inform the health department. As a precaution, such people will be brought under observation. A control room has been opened in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the health secretary. Isolation wards have been set up in all medical colleges.

The order has been issued to set up isolation wards in at least two hospitals in a district, she said. To ensure better treatment and protection for Keralites in China, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intervened through Norka (Non Resident Keralites Affairs), she said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Rajan Khobragade and National Health Mission state mission director Dr Rathan Khelkar participated in the press conference via videoconferencing. District medical officer Dr K Narayana Naik also attended the press conference.

CM tells Modi to arrange airlift of Indians from Wuhan

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in operating a special flight to Wuhan or to nearby airports to airlift Indians stranded there. Pinarayi, in his letter, said the state has received information from the relatives of students from Kerala studying at various universities in Wuhan about the grave situation there. It is also reported that Yichang area has been affected. “On behalf of Kerala, I would like to offer assistance of medical professionals from our side in case the Indians being evacuated from Wuhan are to be medically attended to,” said Pinarayi.

