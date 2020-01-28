Home States Kerala

Intel report had alerted govt on sand mining gang threat

Closeness of mafia groups and politicians, local cops’ interests cited as reasons for weak response to report; senior cop says other depts also must play their part

Published: 28th January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The intelligence wing had recently alerted the government about the increase in activities of sand and soil mining gangs in the state, but not much follow-up actions were taken on the report.

As per trusted sources, the State Special Branch had apprised the government of the extend of the activities of the gangs, most of them working as organised criminal groups. The report was discussed in detail during a high-level meeting attended by the district collectors here last month.

The Special Branch report had given an exact number of gangs operating in each district. “Specific instructions were given on the measures to be taken against mining rackets. But the instructions have not percolated down to the lower ranks,” said a senior officer, who was privy to the meeting.

Sources said the reason for the tepid response of the authorities towards the issue is the proximity that the mining mafia enjoys with politicians. “A lot of illegal mining gangs enjoys political patronage at the grassroot level. This helps them evade police net,” said an officer. In certain cases, police officials were found to be hand in glove with the mining mafia. Special Branch sources said they have filed a report in this regard with State Police Chief.

Meanwhile, a senior officer in Thiruvananthapuram police range told TNIE that action will be taken against cops if the allegation is true.

“If there are one or two cops who are assisting the mining mafia, it’s an abberation and does not reflect the work ethics of the force. Strict action will be taken against them,” the officer said. The officer added that other departments concerned, such as mining and geology, and revenue, should be more proactive and deal with the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sand mafia illegal sand mining
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp