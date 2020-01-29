A curious case of role reversal

Anil S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF’s move to pass a resolution in the assembly demanding the governor’s recall would actually be a curious throwback to history. Just once in the history of the Kerala Assembly was a motion moved against the governor who is also the chancellor of universities. This happened in 1989. Curiously, it was moved by the ruling CPM at the time, while the Opposition Congress party opposed it tooth and nail.

The motion under Rule 130 was moved by CPM parliamentary party secretary O Bharathan on February 2, 1989. As per the motion, the assembly was to discuss the nominations made by the Chancellor to Kerala and Calicut Universities. The motion was moved after Governor Ram Dulari Sinha -- who was also by default the chancellor of universities -- rejected some of the names proposed by the then state government. Senior Left leader Varkala Radhakrishnan was the Speaker, who allowed the motion.

A host of senior leaders from the Congress were highly vocal on the impropriety of moving such a resolution. In fact, senior Congress leader K Karunakaran who was then the Opposition leader even boycotted the discussion in the House saying that moving a motion against the governor will set a bad precedence for the House. Karunakaran pointed out that such a scenario had never happened in the history of the House.

Karunakaran’s stand

“Discussing the motion is against the precedence of the House, and it could have major consequences in the future,” he had said. The veteran Congress leader also went on to state that his party would not like to be party to such a sin. “This wrong act could come richocheting at you like a canon ball tomorrow, and I warn you once again not to use this weapon,” were his exact words. This now seems to have an almost ominous ring to it, the only irony being that it is now the Congress party itself that is moving such a resolution

UDF leaders including Oommen Chandy, K M Mani, Vayalar Ravi and M M Hassan were of the view that the motion should not be allowed. Oommen Chandy said the move was a mere party interest while T M Jacob said there was no public interest on the issue. “No way, discussions should be held about the governor in the House. If such a discussion is held, it would be a black chapter in the history of the House,” said Hassan.

The other side

On the other side, leaders including M V Raghavan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, M Vijayakumar and Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair came out against the chancellor. M V Raghavan pointed out that the post of governor itself should be abolished.

“It’s curious to look back at that motion. The CPM while bringing in the motion made it clear that it was against the nominations made by the chancellor. It was not against the governor. The Congress, which then opposed the motion stating that no discussions about the governor should be held in the House, has now come up with a resolution to recall the governor,” said senior CPM leader M Vijayakumar, who was also part of the discussion in 1989.

CPM’s resolution against Ram Dulari

