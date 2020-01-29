Home States Kerala

A curious case of role reversal

The UDF’s move to pass a resolution  in the assembly demanding the governor’s recall would actually be a curious throwback to history.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF’s move to pass a resolution in the assembly demanding the governor’s recall would actually be a curious throwback to history. Just once in the history of the Kerala Assembly was a motion moved against the governor who is also the chancellor of universities. This happened in 1989. Curiously, it was moved by the ruling CPM at the time, while the Opposition Congress party opposed it tooth and nail. 

The motion under Rule 130 was moved by CPM parliamentary party secretary O Bharathan on February 2, 1989. As per the motion, the assembly was to discuss the nominations made by the Chancellor to Kerala and Calicut Universities. The motion was moved after Governor Ram Dulari Sinha -- who was also by default the chancellor of universities -- rejected some of the names proposed by the then state government. Senior Left leader Varkala Radhakrishnan was the Speaker, who allowed the motion. 

A host of senior leaders from the Congress were highly vocal on the impropriety of moving such a resolution. In fact, senior Congress leader K Karunakaran who was then the Opposition leader even boycotted the discussion in the House saying that moving a motion against the governor will set a bad precedence for the House. Karunakaran pointed out that such a scenario had never happened in the history of the House.

Karunakaran’s stand
“Discussing the motion is against the precedence of the House, and it could have major consequences in the future,” he had said. The veteran Congress leader also went on to state that his party would not like to be party to such a sin. “This wrong act could come richocheting at you like a canon ball tomorrow, and I warn you once again not to use this weapon,” were his exact words. This now seems to have an almost ominous ring to it, the only irony being that it is now the Congress party itself that is moving such a resolution

UDF leaders including Oommen Chandy, K M Mani, Vayalar Ravi and M M Hassan were of the view that the motion should not be allowed. Oommen Chandy said the move was a mere party interest while T M Jacob said there was no public interest on the issue. “No way, discussions should be held about the governor in the House. If such a discussion is held, it would be a black chapter in the history of the House,” said Hassan. 

The other side
On the other side, leaders including M V Raghavan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, M Vijayakumar and Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair came out against the chancellor. M V Raghavan pointed out that the post of governor itself should be abolished.  

“It’s curious to look back at that motion. The CPM while bringing in the motion made it clear that it was against the nominations made by the chancellor. It was not against the governor. The Congress, which then opposed the motion stating that no discussions about the governor should be held in the House, has now come up with a resolution to recall the governor,” said senior CPM leader M Vijayakumar, who was also part of the discussion in 1989.

CPM’s resolution against Ram Dulari
The resolution was introduced on February 2, 1989, after Governor Ram Dulari Sinha -- who was also by default the chancellor of universities -- rejected some of the names proposed by the then state government. Senior Left leader Varkala Radhakrishnan was the Speaker, who allowed the motion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Kerala UDF Kerala assembly resolution
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp