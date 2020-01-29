Actor assault: Dileep has filed 30 pleas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, the state government on Tuesday told the High Court that the actor had so far filed 30 petitions before various courts to stall the trial. The prosecution made the submission when Dileep’s petition seeking to quash the charges framed against him by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court came up for hearing.

Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted the petition was not maintainable. “The sessions court had dismissed the actor’s plea filed on January 4 seeking that he be discharged from the case. He had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the order and hence, the latest petition was not maintainable,” he submitted. Justice PB Suresh Kumar posted the case to Wednesday for a detailed hearing.