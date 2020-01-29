Business climate in Kerala will change: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The state government will set up an industrial academy in Ernakulam to help industrialists and entrepreneurs equip themselves with the advancements in their respective sectors, said Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. The centre will also help job aspirants by informing them of various openings in the sector. He was speaking at the interaction session organised by the Kanjikode Industrial Forum (KIF) here on Tuesday.

The government is aimed at improving the industrial climate in the state. It will intervene after the assembly session to settle the labour disputes in the Kanjikode industrial belt.The Minister said that no one can demand “nokkukooli” (gawking wage). The government will protect industrialists who are being harassed in the name of nokkukooli.