Home States Kerala

IAS Sriram, accused in drunk-driving case that killed journalist, likely to be reinstated

A committee headed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose has recommended revoking the suspension of the officer citing that the police have not filed the charge sheet even after six months since the accident.

Published: 29th January 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was suspended for fatally mowing down Siraj journalist K M Basheer last August, might soon be back on duty.

A committee headed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose has recommended revoking the suspension of the officer citing that the police have not filed the charge sheet even after six months since the accident. The report also added that the state government cannot extend the suspension beyond six months in a stretch if there is no fresh charge against the officer. In case the charge sheet was filed by the police on time, it could have given the government a justification to go ahead with the suspension. It's in this context that the police's soft-pedalling of the probe evokes suspicion.

Basheer was killed in the midnight of August 2 near the Museum junction after being mowed down by Sriram. As per the statement of Wafa Firoz, who was accompanying the officer in the car, Sriram was behind the wheels when the accident occurred. She had hinted that he was under the influence of alcohol, but its presence could not be spotted in Sriram's blood due to delay in testing it. This delay, for which the police could not present any satisfactory reason, had prompted allegations of a concerted effort from the part of the senior bureaucrats to rescue the erred officer.

It was this botched up medical examination that came to Sriram's rescue while filing his explanation with the Chief Secretary. Sriram had vouched that he was not drunk when the accident occurred and even shifted the blame on to Wafa saying she was at the wheels during the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkitaraman
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp