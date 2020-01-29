IUML suspends local leader for taking part in human chain protest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid differences of opinion in the IUML over taking action against its workers who took part in LDF’s human chain protest against the CAA, the party suspended Beypore Mandalam vice-president KM Basheer on Tuesday for participating in the protest as well as defaming the UDF over the same. The suspension was announced through the party mouthpiece. But Basheer responded that he would continue participating in anti-CAA protest as the current scenario demands such a joint protest.

Further, he charged the UDF for failing to rise up to the occasion like the LDF did. IUML leader M K Muneer, MLA, said disciplinary action was taken as Basheer not only participated in the programme but also said he would continue to participate in such protests. It was only a day ago that Muneer took a stand that there won’t be any action against IUML workers who participated in the LDF protest as it was in their individual capacity or because they were part of religious organisations.

“Action was taken against Basheer for breach of discipline. It was not for participating in the programme alone. He went before the channels and portrayed UDF and IUML in poor light,” said IUML district president Ummer Pandikashala. “Though a joint protest is needed, LDF had announced the protest without consulting the UDF. The LDF invited us during the last leg of the campaign. Thus the UDF took a stand that we would not take part in the event and Basheer was well aware of that,” he said.