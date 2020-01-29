Home States Kerala

Security upped as Vikrant enters critical testing before sea trials

An MoD statement said trials of gas turbines, main engines and power generation systems were conducted successfully.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft carrier Vikrant being constructed by Cochin Shipyard. | (File | EPS)

File photo of aircraft carrier Vikrant being constructed by Cochin Shipyard. | (File | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant undergoes engine test for advanced-level basin trials before venturing into the sea for trials by end of 2020, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has put in tight security measures including biometric access for staff to prevent a repeat of September 2019 sabotage incident. The probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the stealing of the hardware drives of Integrated Platform Management System (IMPS) from the vessel has so far not yielded any result. But, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) clarified that the stolen parts were certain Commercially Off The shelf hardware items from Multi Function Consoles (MFCs) of the IPMS.

Sources told TNIE that the security parameters at the Shipyard have been revised by implementing additional measures as the aircraft carrier has entered a critical stage of operational protocol before the commencement of sea trials. “Apart from biometric access control, additional force has also been deployed for strengthening the security.

Only key persons will be given access to compartments inside the vessel containing sensitive hardware and softwares,” an official said. A core team comprising Central Industrial Security Force, Intelligence Bureau and Kerala Police is regularly reviewing the security of the shipyard. “Strict monitoring is being done on third party vendors who are associated with various projects,” the official said.

An MoD statement said trials of gas turbines, main engines and power generation systems were conducted successfully. “IAC had successfully completed the pre-contractors sea trials dry dock work package in December 2019. Basin trials are conducted for proving of the propulsion, transmission and shafting systems and is scheduled in early half of 2020. The aircraft carrier would be ready to commence the sea trials once the basin trials are successfully completed,” the statement said.

What is Basin trial?
Basin trial is the testing of the ship’s machinery and equipment in floating conditions before the commencement of sea trials
What is sea trials?
Series of tests are carried out in the sea after final outfitting and launching of the vessel before the formal induction into the Indian Navy

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant Indian Navy Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp