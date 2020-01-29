Home States Kerala

Tourism dept eases classification scheme for homestays in Kerala

To  promote the homestay industry in Kerala, the state tourism department has introduced amendments in its classification scheme.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By TOBYAN TONY
Express News Service

KOCHI: To promote the homestay industry in Kerala, the state tourism department has introduced amendments in its classification scheme. The amendments include a reduction in registration fee and the number of mandatory facilities for starting homestays. The homestays are classified into Diamond, Gold and Silver categories. The changes proposed by the tourism department in the Homestay Classification/ Reclassification Scheme was approved by the government last week.

The new scheme has slashed the classification and reclassification fees to Rs 3,000. Earlier, the classification fee for Diamond category homestays was Rs 5,500 and reclassification fee Rs 4,000. For the Gold homestays, the classification fee was Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 for reclassification. For Silver homestays, the classification fee was Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,000 for reclassification.

Fewer mandatory facilities

Apart from it, mandatory and desirable facilities at homestays also have been cut short in the updated scheme. Earlier, the classification was based on 90 facilities available at the homestay. This was cut short to 69 in newly released checklist. Some of the mandatory requirements like the ability to communicate in a foreign language other than English by one member of the family; location of homestay inside three-kilometre proximity of the tourism destination; certificate training on food safety, entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality; percentage of women to be employed in homestays; biogas plants; and cultivation of fruits and vegetables at homestays have been omitted now.

The Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala Hats) welcomed the tourism department’s amendments in the scheme for homestays. “Homestays are preferred by tourists who like to explore the local life and village destinations in the state. As most of these homestays are located in interior locations, tourists, especially foreigners, prefer them these days,” Kerala Hats chairman M P Sivadathan said.

LSGDs’ stand questioned

However, homestay owners have raised concerns about the the stand of local self-government bodies (LSGDs) which seem to be against homestays. Even a complaint was filed with the tourism minister in this regard. “When the tourism department is asking people to start homestays, the LSGDs seem to be against the concept. If we approach an LSGD for an NoC, they classify our house in the commercial category, after which the electricity and water tariff will be charged at commercial rates. During off-season, we have to pay commercial tariffs for living in our own house. Besides, we have to bribe LSGD officials to get the certificate,” Sivadathan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Homestays
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp