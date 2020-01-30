Inter-state sex racket under Kozhikode police scanner

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Feroke police have launched an investigation into the activities of an inter-state sex racket which trapped over 100 women, including girls and housewives, from north Kerala. The racket’s activities came to light after the arrest of a woman, who is the master mind of the racket and her male accomplice, from a rented house at Karuvanthuruthy here on Tuesday.

Feroke SHO Krishnan K, who is leading the probe, said preliminary inquiry found that the gang has been running the sex racket based in north Kerala for the past many years. "And, over 100 women, including minor girls, girl students and housewives from various northern districts of the state and outside of the state, had fallen victims to the racket. However, the exact detail could be revealed only after a detailed investigation. Many high-profile persons from across the district were suspected to be customers of the racket. The gang had close links with sex rackets based in other states," the police officer said.

The investigation officer said the racket used to bring minor girls and women from various districts and outside of the state. In addition, migrant workers were also lured into the trap. Photographs of many victims were recovered from the arrested persons, said the police officer.

The police officer said that efforts were on to trace both the victims and the culprits involved in the racket. “Though a search has been launched at various places based on the information given by the arrested persons, the probe team has not received any vital evidence so far,” he said.

It was on Tuesday that the police arrested Vahida (35) of Padinjarayil, Kalakkott, Puthakkulam, Kollam, the mastermind of the sex racket and her accomplice P Moidheen, 34, of Poomanna, Kottepadam, Mannarkkad, at a rented house at Karuvanthuruthy here.

The duo were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a minor girl, a native of Assam, who escaped from the racket. The girl was taken to the house two days ago for sex trade. Though, the gang tried to force the girl into prostitution, she ran away from the house. The local residents saved the girl and informed the police about the incident. Later, the police registered a case and took the duo into custody.