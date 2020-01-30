Kerala actress abduction case: Trial involving actor Dileep to start today at Kaloor court

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tight security arrangements will be put in place at the Additional Special Sessions Court, Kaloor, as the trial in the sensational actress abduction case involving actor Dileep will commence on Thursday. The police team which probed the case would take necessary steps to ensure that the identity of the victim is not revealed when the trial proceedings start at the court.

According to police officials, after the arrival of the victim, access to open verandah of the court will be restricted. "We will cover the entire open verandah in front of the court so that people arriving at the court won’t be able to see the victim. We will also deploy more policemen near the court to ensure that no one takes photograph or video of the victim. If the victim seeks security, we will take up the matter before the court," an official said.

As per the trial proceedings scheduled by the court, the victim will be examined on January 30, January 31, February 1 and February 3. The court has scheduled the first phase of witness examination from January 30 to April 7.

In the first phase, which is scheduled in 35 sittings, the court will examine 136 witnesses. The court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case — Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. On February 17, 2017, a film actress was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle.

Actor Dileep has filed a discharge petition before the Kerala High Court in which order is likely to be out on Thursday. The cross-examination by the counsel of Dileep will be held after Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, submits its report after examining the authenticity of the victim’s visual stored in the memory card as directed by the Supreme Court earlier.