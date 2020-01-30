Home States Kerala

Kerala actress abduction: Prosecution makes U-turn, state government accepts conspiracy claim

According to Dileep, a charge stated that a few of the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to extract money from him. 

Published: 30th January 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a curious twist in the actor abduction case, the state government on Wednesday endorsed the finding of the trial court that the key accused Pulsar Suni conspired with two other accused persons to threaten and extract money from actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case.

The prosecution took the stand when the petition filed by Dileep seeking to quash the charges framed against him came up for hearing. The prosecution that argued that there was no conspiracy behind the blackmailing case during the hearing on Wednesday afternoon, changed the stand when the court  considered the case again at 4.30pm.

According to Dileep, the charge number 14 stated that first accused Pulsar Suni, ninth accused Sanil Kumar alias Mesthiri Sanil and tenth accused Vishnu hatched a criminal conspiracy to extract money from Dileep by intimidating him.

The charge number 15 stated that, based on the criminal conspiracy, Pulsar Suni and Vishnu threatened Dileep to extract money. Charge number 16 pointed out that ninth and tenth accused abetted Pulsar Suni to criminally intimidate Dileep to obtain money from him.

When the case came up again at 4.30pm, the prosecution took a U-turn and stated that charge number 15 and 16 can be quashed. At the same time, charge number 14 cannot be deleted and it can be modified. Also, the offence under Section 506 of IPC can be deleted.

On Dileep’s complaint to DGP

When Dileep’s case came up for hearing, the court asked the state what happened to the plaint filed by Dileep alleging blackmail to the state police chief. The prosecutor submitted that the plaint was filed only to divert the investigation.

