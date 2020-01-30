Home States Kerala

Penalty for illegal sand mining in Kerala to go up twentyfold

The existing provision is to sell the seized sand to the Kalavara store run by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra, as per the rate fixed by the Public Works Department.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

sand mining, sand mines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to amend the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, such that the penalty for violators will be raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The additional fine for subsequent violations will be upped to Rs 50,000 from Rs 1,000 per day. The existing provision is to sell the seized sand to the Kalavara store run by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra, as per the rate fixed by the Public Works Department. This will be amended so that the district collector can auction off the sand to individuals or institutions.

Accidents Claims Tribunal

The meeting also decided to give an in-principle approval to start a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Kasaragod. Five posts will be sanctioned. Other posts will be identified from those already sanctioned for subordinate judiciary.

A project management unit, which will be established at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, has been appointed as the special purpose vehicle for KIIFB-assisted infrastructure development works in schools. Seven posts will be sanctioned at the KILA on deputation basis. More staff can be appointed on contract basis.

Meanwhile, it was decided that Rs  5 lakh will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the kin of TC Baiju, who died at the Kozhikode Medical College owing to medical negligence.

IAS officers’ postings

Planning and Economic Affairs Principal Secretary A Jayathilak will be given the additional charge of Public Works principal secretary. He will continue to hold his positions except that of the principal secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, which will be allotted to Fisheries principal secretary Ishita Roy.

She will also be the managing director of Kerala Water Authority. K Vasuki and S Karthikeyan, upon their rejoining after leave, will be appointed as agriculture director and KGST joint commissioner respectively.

