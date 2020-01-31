Home States Kerala

Kerala coronavirus patient shifted to Thrissur Medical College, condition improving

The medical college student from Wuhan University was shifted to an isolation ward set up in the Medical College Hospital in the early hours on Friday, they said.

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Health authorities in Kerala on Friday shifted a female student, who has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, from the general hospital to the Government Medical College here early on Friday morning, official sources said.

The condition of the student has improved as the health department awaits the confirmatory test results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. 

Sources in the Health Department said the confirmatory test result and the preliminary test result of 4 persons admitted to isolation ward are expected today.

The department has also started tracing the contacts of the student to put them under home quarantine. A list of 52 persons who came into contact with her have already been identified.

The state continues to be on high alert and 1053 persons have already been subjected to home quarantine. In an emergency meeting with private hospitals, Health Minister KK Shailaja asked them to lay special attention on people having nCov symptoms. They should be admitted to the isolation ward immediately and shifted to the Medical College Hospital, if required.    

The patient had been kept in an isolation ward of the general hospital here since she approached the doctors with symptoms of Novel Coronavirus.

The decision to shift her to the Medical College Hospital was taken after State Health Minister KK Shailaja held a high-level meeting at the medical college hospital here on Thursday midnight to take stock of the situation after the positive case of Novel Coronavirus was detected in the state.

The medical college here has been upgraded with a special isolation ward with facilities to treat at least 24 patients at a time.

At least 1,053 people are under observation in the state as the Left Democratic Front government scrambled to tackle the emergency.

The Union Health Ministry had reported to the state government on Thursday that the patient has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

