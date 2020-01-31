Home States Kerala

Kerala's first Coronavirus patient brings back memories of 2018 Nipah outbreak

While the ground zero for Nipah was Perambra in Kozhikode, the coronavirus outbreak occurred abroad.

Visitors to the District General Hospital in Thrissur wear masks as a precaution

Visitors to the District General Hospital in Thrissur wear masks as a precaution. (Photo| EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A patient in the state testing positive for novel coronavirus has brought back memories of the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 which the state health department contained successfully with heightened surveillance and proactive intervention.    

In the case of nipah virus, the ground zero was Perambra in Kozhikode. The focus of the health department then was to contain the virus at ground zero itself and prevent it from spreading far and wide. For coronavirus, the outbreak occurred abroad and hence the focus is on increased surveillance at airports and seaports, which are points of entry from overseas into the state.

According to a senior officer with the Health Department, surveillance of those with a history of travel to China as well as other overseas travellers poses a lesser challenge than in a case where the outbreak is from within the state.

“In the present case, we need to zero in on a particular group of suspected cases arriving from abroad and take precautionary measures. This is a comparatively easier task than in 2018 when Nipah was spreading quickly within the state during the initial stages of its outbreak,” said the officer.

However, it could pose a bit of a challenge if some travellers with coronavirus symptoms have arrived before the state stepped up its surveillance at airports and seaports.  “Approaching the nearest hospital at the slightest indication of symptoms is most advisable as doing so would help reduce spread of the virus,” the health officer said.

