Nearly 4.4 lakh ICT equipment in Kerala schools come under insurance cover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IN what can be called the highest-ever insurance coverage for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment in the country, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has facilitated insurance protection for 4.4 lakh such equipment deployed across nearly 15,000 government and aided schools.

The equipment that have been deployed in 14,693 schools to be precise will come under the insurance cover. These are schools where the Hi-Tech School and Hi-Tech Lab project were implemented as part of Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

As part of this initiative, the ICT equipment including 1,14,858 laptops, 66,592 projectors, 4,714 DSLR cameras, 4,545 LED TVs, 4,720 full HD webcam, 23,104 projection screen, 41,878 HDMI cables, 40,614 faceplates, 41,789 ceiling mounting kits, 97,825 USB speakers and 337 desktops stands will be covered.

Earlier, insurance protection was provided from February 24 last year for equipment deployed in Classes 8 to 12, as part of Hi-Tech school project. With the new initiative, all equipment deployed as part of the project in 9,941 primary schools are also covered.

The KITE has roped in the PSU United India Insurance Corporation to provide insurance coverage for the equipment worth over Rs 547 crore. "With this facility, the IT equipment deployed in schools are covered from theft, fire, natural calamities such as flood and earthquake," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

In the event of any damage or loss of an equipment, the school has to immediately inform the matter to the insurance company’s numbers which are provided in the circular issued by the KITE. It has already facilitated a five-year warranty for all equipment deployed in schools in addition to specific web portal for complaint redressal. The detailed guideline with respect to insurance protection is available in the website of KITE www.kite.kerala.gov.in

PROTECTIVE COVER