Visitors stay away from Thrissur District General Hospital in Kerala amid Coronavirus scare

People who usually visit the inpatients also kept away from the hospital where the infected person was accommodated in an isolation ward till evening.

Published: 31st January 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavius infection at the General Hospital in Thrissur

Visitors wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavius infection at the General Hospital in Thrissur. (Photo| EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Situated in the heart of the city on the eastern side of Swaraj Round, Thrissur District General Hospital, which is otherwise a busy centre, wore a deserted look on Thursday after reports of a native, who returned from Wuhan in China, contracting novel coronavirus and being admitted there.

From autorickshaw drivers to lottery ticket agents, everybody hesitated to enter the hospital compound due to confusion over the spread of the disease and precautions to be taken. However, the causality unit of the hospital had its share of patients as usual.

A hospital official said, "There had been no rise in discharge cases in the hospital, but we felt a reduction in the number of visitors. Many bystanders also were not seen outside their rooms, probably because of the concerns about the disease."

Health officials confirmed that there was no need to panic as the infected person was completely in quarantine since her arrival at the hospital. The girl was shifted to the Medical College Hospital by 7.30pm on Thursday, as it could provide better facilities.

Rapid response team

An emergency meeting of the rapid response team of the health department discussed the ways to prevent the virus spread. The meeting observed that the condition of the Thrissur-based medical student whose samples had tested positive for the virus was not serious. The list of persons who have come in contact with her will be prepared and they will be put under surveillance.

Don’t take homoeo, unani drugs for nCoV treatment, says Health Minister KK Shailaja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the state health department on Thursday said it does not recommend ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy medicines for the treatment of novel coronavirus infection.

"Those having a good health condition can take drugs of these systems as a preventive medicine, only as a preventive medicine, against cough or fever, the symptoms of nCoV infection," Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

However, the minister categorically stated that people who have symptoms of nCoV and suspected or potential victims should approach government-approved facilities only. At least two government hospitals are available in every district. People can also contact on toll-free 1056 or the landline or mobile phone numbers of the nodal officers in districts.

Emergency Number

Considering the emergency situation, the district administration has opened a control room which can be contacted over 0487-2362424.  Health officials said that the process of tracing those who came into direct contact with the student who was confirmed with corona infection has already started.

