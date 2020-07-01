STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Consultants' fees come to Rs 11.2 Lakh per month

Two consultants have been engaged for a monthly fee of D2.9 lakh each

Published: 01st July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajaykanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives to promote investment opportunities in Kerala is not going easy on the state exchequer. For, the fees of four consultants involved in the project alone are set to cost the state `11.2 lakh per month for the next one year, as per a government order (GO). The state government has approved the appointment of two more persons as consultants through the KPMG Advisory Services Ltd from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The approval follows the recommendation of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to engage more consultants after having sought an extension of KPMG’s contract period by 12 months as the Project Management Unit for the completion of EoDB activities. According to the GO dated June 15, while two consultants with six to ten years of experience have been engaged for a monthly fee of `2.9 lakh each, the other two consultants with an experience of three to six years will receive a monthly pay of `2.7 lakh each.

The GO said the expenses will be met from the account for investment facilitation and industrial promotional activities. “EoDB is a major initiative by the state government to attract more investment. KMPG has been working with the government for the past four years. The consultation fee is fixed as per the National Informatics Centre Services Inc rates. The scope for adding more departments to EoDB has widened and the project requires the expertise of more consultants,” said an officer with KSIDC.

To reform existing rules, Acts KPMG was appointed by KSIDC in June 2016 for a study to reform the existing rules and Acts related to clearance procedures for starting an enterprise in Kerala under the World Bankdirected EoDB initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp