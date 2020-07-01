Consultants' fees come to Rs 11.2 Lakh per month

Ajaykanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives to promote investment opportunities in Kerala is not going easy on the state exchequer. For, the fees of four consultants involved in the project alone are set to cost the state `11.2 lakh per month for the next one year, as per a government order (GO). The state government has approved the appointment of two more persons as consultants through the KPMG Advisory Services Ltd from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The approval follows the recommendation of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to engage more consultants after having sought an extension of KPMG’s contract period by 12 months as the Project Management Unit for the completion of EoDB activities. According to the GO dated June 15, while two consultants with six to ten years of experience have been engaged for a monthly fee of `2.9 lakh each, the other two consultants with an experience of three to six years will receive a monthly pay of `2.7 lakh each.

The GO said the expenses will be met from the account for investment facilitation and industrial promotional activities. “EoDB is a major initiative by the state government to attract more investment. KMPG has been working with the government for the past four years. The consultation fee is fixed as per the National Informatics Centre Services Inc rates. The scope for adding more departments to EoDB has widened and the project requires the expertise of more consultants,” said an officer with KSIDC.

To reform existing rules, Acts KPMG was appointed by KSIDC in June 2016 for a study to reform the existing rules and Acts related to clearance procedures for starting an enterprise in Kerala under the World Bankdirected EoDB initiatives.