Plan to make antibody test mandatory for people going out of Kerala

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Antibody testing will soon be made mandatory for those who plan to go to other states from Kerala. The state government has finally made up its mind for the same amid reports that Keralites were getting tested positive for Covid upon arrival in other states. However, the state government is yet to openly acknowledge that Keralites arriving in other states are indeed testing positive.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday recorded 131 positive cases which include nine CISF personnel. The Covid-19 death tally has touched 24 as a person who died on June 27 tested positive on Tuesday in the capital district. A total of 75 recovered on the day. The CISF personnel who tested positive were from Kannur. 19 hotspots were declared on the day. Ten hotspots were removed from the list. The total number of active hotspots in the state is 127.

“The reports of Keralites testing positive for Covid-19 in other states is before the government. This has fuelled doubts of silent transmission and even community transmission in the state. It was in this context that it was decided to introduce antibody testing. Also, the chief minister has directed the health principal secretary to submit a report regarding such cases,” said a senior health official.

At the same time, TNIE has learnt that along with the report regarding Keralites testing positive in other states upon arrival, the principal secretary has also been asked to submit reports regarding death audit and cases in which the source of infection remains unknown.