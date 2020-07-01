Kerala approves Central govt’s lockdown norms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government issued an order approving the guidelines announced by the Centre for phase-2 unlocking of general lockdown. As per the order, the regulations and guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs would be applicable to the entire state. Issuing the guidelines for phase-2 unlocking, the Centre has extended the general lockdown in containment zones and regulated activities in a planned manner outside containment zones.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kolkata man dies from coronavirus, kin keep body in freezer for hours as officials fail to respond
Banning Tiktok impulsive decision; substitute Indian apps needed: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
Kamal Nath sends legal notice to BJP leaders Prabhat Jha, VD Sharma over 'Chinese agent' remarks
Udaipur court gives decision in 37-year-old property dispute of Mewar royals
'Dream Kerala Project' to tap potential of returnees