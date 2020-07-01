'Unable' to meet 9-year-old daughter's medical treatment expenses, Kerala man dies by suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Alappuzha native was found hanging near the nursing hostel of SAT Hospital here, where his nine-year-old daughter was undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrababu, a native of Nooranadu. The Medical College police said 'Chandrababu was found hanging from a tree behind the nursing students hostel on Wednesday morning.'

Chandrababu's daughter, Devu Chandana, has been undergoing treatment for neurological disorder.

The sources said treatment was very costly and Chandrababu was in desperate financial help.

Employed as a painter, he was finding it difficult to pay for the treatment of his daughter.

Devu Chandana's dance, to the tune of percussion, had recently gone viral on social media and had even received financial help from many of the viewers for the treatment of his daughter.

The police said they suspect financial difficulties and daughter's health condition might have prompted Chandrababu to take the extreme step.

