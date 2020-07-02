STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's Pathanamthitta maintains a clean sheet against COVID-19

Among the total 247 cases reported since June 1 in the district, there is not a single case of local transmission

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Central Junction in Pathanamthitta. (Photo| Shaji Vettipuram/EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the first case of local transmission of COVID-19 in the state was reported at Ranni here during March first week, it had prompted some serious soul searching in the state government, health department and the district administration. 

The impact of the virus and the need for social distancing and breaking the chain was not a common norm then.

However, the people of Pathanamthitta, who were the first to realise the gravity of the situation, cooperated wholeheartedly with the officials concerned, thereby helping the authorities bring down the number of cases to zero by April.

However, though the district’s clean slate was upset by May second week when Malayalis from other states and the Keralite diaspora from abroad started to arrive.

Of the total cases recorded in the district, 247 were reported between June 1 and July 1.

Significantly, among the total cases reported since June, there is not even a single case of local transmission.  

Hailing the health department, the district administration and the public for preventing local transmission, Minister K Raju, who is coordinating the COVID-19 preventive measures in the distriict, said more steps are needed in the coming days to flatten the curve.

With more and more Malayalis expected to return from the US, the UK, Germany and rest of Europe in the coming months, Raju warned against lowering the guard. 

“When the first case of community transmission was reported here after the three-member family returned from Italy and the six others who had been in contact with them tested positive in March, it required some ultra-careful steps from officials concerned to check the outbreak. The people were asked to strictly adhere to health department protocols. Thus we were able to prevent local transmission,” said Raju.  

So far a total of 294 cases were reported in Pathanamthitta, with 247 cases reported last month. The last case of local transmission in the district was reported in April.

Of the total cases, 285 are imported. As on July 1, there are no hotspots in the district. 

The minister said  nearly 4,000 migrant workers are also expected to return to the district in the coming month.

Pathanamthitta Stats
Total cases     294*
Active     189
Recovered     104
Death     1
*LT: 09 | Imported: 285

