Wild jumbo falls into farm well, protesting locals delay rescue 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A wild elephant that strayed into human habitation and fell into an open well at Pooyamkutty, on the forest fringe area of Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district, early Wednesday morning was rescued. Though the Forest Department rushed to the spot immediately after coming to know of the incident, the rescue was delayed due to protests by local residents, who demanded steps to ensure the safety of their lives and property. The locals relented only after they were given an assurance in writing that trenches would be dug to stop wild elephants from entering the village.

“Two wild elephants crossed the Pooyamkutty river and entered the village on Tuesday night. They destroyed crops and the local residents tried to drive them back into the forest. Around 6.30am, as the elephants were retreating to the forest, a 15-year-old male jumbo accidentally fell into the four-metre-deep well in a farm,” said Kuttampuzha range officer Libin John.

The forest officials brought an earthmover and dug a slope breaking the well’s sidewall to help the animal climb out of the well. “The elephant didn’t sustain many injuries. It only damaged a scooter parked on the road on its way back to the forest around 11am,” said deputy range officer Bensilal.The villagers stopped the forest officers from rescuing the elephant.

Villagers demand rail-fencing

“There has been an increase in incidents of elephant herds straying into human habitations at Pooyamkutty and Kuttampuzha. The residents of Vellaramkuthu tribal colony, Enippara, Manikandanchalu and Kallelimedu have complained about herds raiding crops and causing damage. The department has given compensation to the farmers,” said Binesh Narayanan, a villager. T