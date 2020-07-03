Chellanam harbour in Kochi shut after fisherman's wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fishing harbour of Chellanam, a suburb of Kochi, was shut on Friday morning after a fisherman's wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. The woman, who is based in Cherthala in Alappuzha, tested positive after her husband had gone fishing in a boat which left the harbour on June 29.

The swab samples of the fisherman, who had fever when he went to sea, have also been sent for testing. Officials said 11 persons who stay in Chellanam had gone on the fishing boat and all of them along with their families have also been quarantined. "The fisherman had gone fishing in a boat named 'Velamkanni Matha'. We now know that he came in contact with some of the fishermen in the harbour," said a source in Chellanam.

Meanwhile, Chellanam president Mercy Josy said that the harbour was shut and the health department has collected swabs of over 10 persons who had come in contact with the fisherman. "Since the wife is based in Cherthala, more contacts have been identified there. The people who travelled with him on the boat have been quarantined. The health department is tracking more persons who had contact with the fisherman," said Mercy.

Mercy also said it was likely that the woman contracted the fever from her husband. "She was taken to the hospital after showing symptoms of cold and fever. The husband who also has been showing symptoms of fever has been taking paracetamol tablets for the past couple of days. His test on Friday would give a clear picture of whether he has contracted the disease. So, as a precautionary measure, the harbour has been shut for now,” said Mercy.

Meanwhile, Kannamaly police are tracking down other persons who might have come in contact with the fisherman.