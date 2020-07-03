STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Resumed lottery sale gets good response 

Even the dreaded pandemic can’t kill Keralites’ hope for a better tomorrow, it seems.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

lottery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even the dreaded pandemic can’t kill Keralites’ hope for a better tomorrow, it seems. The state lotteries department is getting an encouraging response from people after it restarted the weekly raffles on Wednesday. All 60 lakh tickets of Akshaya, the Wednesday’s lottery, were sold off before the lucky winners were picked in the afternoon. The profit for the government is Rs 1.18 crore. 

After a gap of two months during the lockdown, lottery sales had resumed on May 21. The tickets sold then were of eight draws postponed due to the shutdown. Over 60 lakh tickets of each weekly lottery were bought on average, leaving about 30 per cent unsold.  When restarting weekly lotteries on July 1, the department chose to play safe by printing 60 lakh tickets each. “Ticket sales for this week’s six lotteries started in the last week of June. There was a steady rise in demand and all tickets were sold off. Hence, for the next week, we will up the number of tickets for each lottery by six lakh,” said an officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp