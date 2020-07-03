STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

WATCH | Mother uses trunk to help baby elephant climb barrier in Kerala

In the nearly one-minute-long clip shot by a cycling enthusiast Anish Kata, a baby elephant is seen struggling for almost a minute to climb a roadside barrier.

Published: 03rd July 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Baby elephant helped by mother climb a roadside barrier.

Baby elephant helped by mother climb a roadside barrier. (Photo | Twitter)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A heartwarming video of a baby elephant struggling to climb a roadside barrier in the Nadukani ghat road (near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border) went viral on social media on Friday. 

In the nearly one-minute-long clip shot by a cycling enthusiast Anish Kata, a baby elephant is seen struggling for almost a minute to climb a roadside barrier. But, soon the mother comes to the rescue of the baby elephant as it gives a helping 'trunk' to climb over the human-made barrier. 

In the beginning of the video there are three elephants - two adults and a baby - crossing the concrete barrier to head to the forest. However, the baby elephant was too short to reach over the barricade. 

"It was a hugely touching scene. It was like seeing a mother taking care of a child. Not much traffic was there at that time because of the lockdown," Anish Kata told the media.  

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh, posting the video on his social media page, cited the significance of the infrastructure that is friendly to wildlife.


"A video from Kerala that shows why our infrastructure should be constructed with utmost thought and concern for wildlife. Appreciate the kindness of the truck drivers who waited till the elephants passed and didn't add more to their anxiety," he wrote in the post expressing his concern over the infrastructure that doesn't suit wildlife and appreciated the sensible reaction of the truck driver who was present at the spot of the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elephant crossing Elephant Kerala elephants
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp