COVID-19: Kerala capital on high alert as fears of community transmission grow

According to Mayor K Sreekumar, community transmission is a possibility and the city corporation is taking every step to prevent such a situation

Published: 04th July 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram, Covid-19

A policeman stopping and asking a two-wheeler rider to go back as he comes from a containment zone in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more COVID-19 cases with unknown sources of infection rising in the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, the city police and district administration have stepped up their vigil to prevent community transmission. A high-level meeting of the city police is in progress to take necessary action to impose stringent restrictions across the city.

As a policeman of the Armed Reserve (AR) camp of Nandavanam in the city tested positive and the source of infection has not been traced, 28 policemen in the camp who were his primary contacts have been sent to home quarantine. The canteen of the camp has been closed for three days. The city corporation has begun disinfecting the AR camp with the help of the fire and rescue team.

State police chief Loknath Behera gave instructions to the police that they should go home after their duties. "They should not visit their friends and relatives afterwards. Police personnel should avoid long journeys. Strict action will be taken against violators," the DGP said.

The major markets including Palayam and Chalai have also been closed. Shops and commercial establishments in the city have been told to function only till 7 pm.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran who is in charge of the capital told reporters here on Saturday that strict action will be taken against violators.

"Efforts are on to prevent the transmission of the virus. As the capital city, many people used to visit it from other states and districts. So strict surveillance in the city is the need of the hour," he said.

According to Mayor K Sreekumar, community transmission is a possibility and the city corporation is taking every step to prevent such a situation. "People should follow the restrictions. Only those who are in an emergency need to venture out from their homes. The situation in the city is serious," he said.

Measures have also been adopted to reduce crowds at government offices. Regulations are in place at the Secretariat as the COVID-19 infected policeman was on duty at Gate 2.

At present, shops that sell vegetables and fruits are permitted to open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, while supermarkets will be allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Stringent restrictions have also been imposed in hospitals and on protests held by political parties. A patient can be accompanied by a bystander whereas, during protests, not more than ten people are allowed to assemble.

Enforcement will also be intensified along the coastal belt as a fisherman of Poonthura was infected by an unknown source. The Corporation will organise joint inspections with the police to detect violations and close down shops that violate the norms.

New containment zones in the district

Four new containment zones have been declared in the district. Chemmaruthy Mukku in Nagaroor, Kuravara in Ottashekharamangalam Panchayat, Vaniyacode and Inchivila in Parassala Panchayat are the new containment zones.

Meanwhile, the restrictions in the current containment zones in the district have been extended. Attukal, Kuriyathi, Kalippankulam, Manacaud, Puthenpalam in Muttathara and Tagore road in Thrikkannapuram wards are the containment zones where the restrictions have been extended for another week.

