STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC stays order to acquire Cheruvally Estate land for Sabarimala airport

The High Court has stayed the state government’s directive to the Kottayam district collector to acquire 2,263.13 acres of land with the Cheruvally Estate for the proposed Sabarimala airport.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has stayed the state government’s directive to the Kottayam district collector to acquire 2,263.13 acres of land with the Cheruvally Estate for the proposed Sabarimala airport. The court posted the case on July 21.The court issued the order on the petition filed by Ayana Charitable Trust, Tiruvalla, challenging the order. The trust said the decision to acquire the land with a directive not to pay compensation to the petitioner but to deposit it in the court was a violation of Article 300A of the Constitution. The trust termed all the action against it and the estate vindictive. 

“The government issued the order without jurisdiction,” said the trust, which also said the land acquisition decision was taken without conducting a social impact study. The trust said a division bench of the High Court had quashed the order of a special officer of the government for initiating land conservancy proceedings. The government then filed a civil suit seeking to declare title over the estate and for recovery of possessions. Recently, a single judge had ordered that not to forcibly dispossess the petitioner from occupation of the land, the trust submitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala airport
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp