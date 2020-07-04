STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s CPM versus CPI as Left front ponders Jose K Mani's entry 

Countering Kanam's remarks, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan chose to remind him that just because a party or faction has lost an election, it cannot be termed as one without a mass base.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Day after CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran expressed his dissent over a possible move to bring the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) into the Left fold, the CPM on Friday gave enough indication that it is in favour of making the most of the troubles within the opposition UDF.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Countering Kanam’s remarks, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan chose to remind him that just because a party or faction has lost an election, it cannot be termed as one without a mass base. “CPM also has lost a few elections. Does it mean that we lack a mass base?” Kodiyeri asked.

“A decision on the Jose faction’s entry will be taken collectively by the LDF after the faction makes its stance clear.” The UDF’s decision to keep the KC(M) faction led by Jose, which is engaged in a tussle with the rival P J Joesph faction for the control of the party, out for the time being has triggered talks of a political realignment in Kerala. 

‘It’s not for CPM to decide what stand CPI should take’

 Kodiyeri Balakrishnan recalled the 1965 elections while referring to another remark by Kanam.“Kanam is right in his remarks about what will happen if political parties contest alone. There are lessons to be learnt from past experiences. It was in 1965 that parties last contested on their own. The number of seats each party won back then is part of history. His statement that no party will be a force if it fights alone is correct,” Kodiyeri said.

About CPI’s opposition to accommodating Jose, Kodiyeri said each party has its own stance. “The CPI has its own stance. It’s not for the CPM to decide what stance the CPI should take. When the LDF takes a decision, it’ll be done only after consulting all parties in the coalition, including the CPI,” said Kodiyeri, adding that no discussion has been held with Jose so far.

BILATERAL TALKS
The CPM is likely to hold bilateral talks with the CPI regarding the Jose K Mani faction’s entry into the LDF. The front will discuss the issue only after the two parties reach a consensus
The CPM feels the Jose fiasco has led to a political crisis in the UDF and the Left front should make use of the same

