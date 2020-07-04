STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TDB scraps move to lease out temple land to private parties

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Friday informed the High Court that it has decided not to lease out Devaswom land for cultivation to private parties.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Friday informed the High Court that it has decided not to lease out Devaswom land for cultivation to private parties. The TDB filed the affidavit in response to the court’s directive to explain whether any persons were permitted to effect cultivation in Devaswom’s properties. The order was issued on a plea filed by R V Babu, general secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi, Kerala, against the move to auction bronze utensils offered to the deity by devotees and the land belonging to the temple.

The secretary submitted that the Board in its meeting held on April 30 resolved to cultivate the vacant land owned by it under all temples and detailed guidelines for cultivating the lands were issued on May 15. The Board had also planned to lease out the property for cultivation to individuals or organisations through   public auction for a three-year period, in case the cultivation cannot be taken up by the employees and the temple advisory committee. 

But the proposal was later given up by the board considering the fact that the leasing out will lead to a situation where the possession of Devaswom property will reach third parties, though for a short period. Hence, the board in its meeting held on June 19 resolved not to lease out temple land for cultivation to third parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp