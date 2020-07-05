Chennithala reveals Hess AG-PwC link

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with the minutes report of the e-mobility scheme meeting held on February 17, which reveals that Swiss bus manufacturers Hess AG and consultancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) had jointly attended the same, even before the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

As per the norm, only after the consultancy company comes up with its feasibility report can the state government enter into an agreement with it. But as per the minutes, representatives of both PwC and Hess AG were present at the then Chief Secretary’s office during the meeting, where it was proposed that the MoU can be signed by the end of April.

At the meeting, Alex Naef, Chief Executive Officer, Hess AG, had emphasised that the company wanted to maintain a cordial relationship with the government throughout the project, and that concrete steps should be taken before entering into an agreement.