COVID-19 effect: Kerala government may cut short school syllabus this year

The department is looking at the prospect of reducing up to 20 percent of the prescribed syllabus to make up for the lost school days and ensure that the academic year ends on time. it has emerged.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:31 AM

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

File photo of students offering prayer before receiving the question paper at the BEM Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state school syllabus for the ongoing (2020-21) academic year is likely to be reduced following the large-scale disruption caused by the Covid pandemic, with the Curriculum Committee scheduled to discuss the issue at its July 8 meeting chaired by General Education Minister C Raveendranath. But a final call on this will be taken only after the date for school reopening is finalised.

A source said school managements in the aided and unaided sector have urged the government to cut back on course content which will enable them to finish portions before the next annual and public examinations.

The department is looking at the prospect of reducing up to 20 percent of the prescribed syllabus to make up for the lost school days and ensure that the academic year ends on time. it has emerged.

 A Shahjahan, Secretary, General Education, told TNIE that the Curriculum Committee  meeting will take an appropriate decision.

“We are planning to cut back on the syllabus. But this will come up before the committee. Besides, drawing up an academic calendar with reduced number of holidays will figure in the discussions which will be attended by all stakeholders  including SCERT officers. A final decision will be taken only after schools are allowed to reopen,” he said. 

The state government has been exploring various options to ensure that the students do not lose an academic year.  

Though ‘First Bell’ virtual class started by the government is under way, schools will have to start from the scratch once regular classes commence.

And schools, which have already lost two months of the academic year, won’t reopen in the state at least until July 31 following the Centre’s latest decision. The academic year in the state starts in June and ends in March.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also considering cutting back on its syllabus as several working days have been lost due to the pandemic.

Besides, other state governments have plans to reduce the portions in the current scenario. 

