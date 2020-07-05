Customs seize 30 kg gold from diplomatic baggage in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Customs on Sunday seized around 30 kg of gold from an air cargo meant for the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the first time in the country that the Customs has seized gold from diplomatic baggage meant for the staff in the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Kerala. The gold was smuggled into the state through a chartered flight.

According to sources, the consignment had reached the Trivandrum airport two days back and the Customs officials confirmed the seizure on Sunday. The Customs is yet to make a statement on record in this matter as smugglers used diplomatic channels to smuggle in the gold into the state. It is yet to be known whether the staff in the office of the Consulate general, Thiruvananthapuram, were involved in the smuggling.

Trivandrum airport sources said the diplomatic baggage and consignments including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were used to be delivered here through diplomatic channels. Normally, these consignments will not be subjected for detailed scrutiny as it was diplomatic baggage. A detailed investigation is on to find out who sent the consignment carrying gold and who the consignee was.