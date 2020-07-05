STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year

These are among the additional regulations of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 notified by the government. 

Published: 05th July 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi coronavirus, Kerala coroavirus

As district administration demarcated Palarivattom into a Covid-19 hotspot, police officials have blocked the entry and exit points of the area for regular passengers. Following the protocol, only essential services are permitted here. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has made facemask and social distancing mandatory for one year unless otherwise notified. These are among the additional regulations of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 notified by the government. 

Shunning masks in public places can cost an offender dearly in Kerala. For the first-time offender, the government has set a penalty of Rs 200. If repeated the fine will go upto Rs 5000. However, the government has very recently raised the penalty for repeated offenders to Rs 10000.

According to this, all persons should use facemask or face cover in all public places, workplaces, any place with public access and all kinds of vehicles. A physical distance of at least six feet between persons has to be maintained in public places and during functions. Participants of marriage functions should not exceed 50 at a time.  Organizers should provide a sanitizer. 

For funerals, a maximum of 20 persons are allowed. Social gatherings like get together, protests and demonstrations need prior written sanction of authorities, with no more than 10 people allowed to take part.

Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
